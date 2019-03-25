Congress Changes Candidate Against Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik in Hinjili Seat

The Congress on Monday changed its candidate in the Hinjili assembly segment against BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.The opposition party announced that its former district president Sambhunath Panigrahi will contest against Patnaik in the Hinjili assembly segment under Aska Lok Sabha constituency in Ganjam.Earlier, the Congress had named Pam Krishna Panda as its candidate from Hinjili.The development comes just hours within the BJP fielding its vice-president Pitamber Acharya against Patnaik in Hinjili.Party sources said Panigrahi is a local man, though he has not contested elections in the past. Earlier, the Congress had named former MLA Ripunath Seth as its candidate against Patnaik in the Bijepur assembly segment under the Bargarh Lok Sabha seat.Patnaik filed nomination paper from Bijepur as his second assembly seat on Monday. The Congress also changed its candidate in the Rourkela assembly segment under Sundergarh Lok Sabha seat.Biren Senapati has replaced Muktikant Biswal. It announced Shyamghan Pradhan as the candidate for G Udaygiri assembly seat under the Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituency, replacing sitting MLA Jacob Pradhan.Jacob, however, said he would contest the polls from G Udaygiri as an independent candidate.Meanwhile, the ruling BJD also named its candidsates for two assembly segments -- Angad Kanhar in Phulbani assembly segment and Makhlu Ekka from Biramitrapur.