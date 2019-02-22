LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Rahul Gandhi Embarks on 4-Hour Walk to Offer Prayers at Tirupati

The Congress chief will also address a rally later in the day where he is expected to reaffirm his support for the Andhra Pradesh government’s demand for Special Category Status.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18.com

Updated:February 22, 2019, 12:47 PM IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi enroute to Sri Venkateswara Swamy Vaari Temple (Image : ANI).
Tirupati:Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who is on a visit to Tirumala, is walking up to the famous Lord Venkateswara shrine to offer prayers.

Special security arrangements have been made for the 8-km walk, which will take the party president four hours to cover.

On Friday, he arrived at Renigunta airport and was received by Congress' Andhra Pradesh in-charge Oommen Chandy and former AP chief minister Kiran Kumar Reddy. After offering prayers at the shrine, Gandhi will address a public meeting at Taraka Rama Stadium, AICC secretary CD Meyyappan said on Thursday.

At the rally, Gandhi is expected to reaffirm his support for the AP government’s demand for Special Category Status, which has been at the centre of conflict between chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and the Narendra Modi government.

This is the first time that Gandhi is visiting the holy town as the president of the Congress.



| Edited by: Angana Chakrabarti
