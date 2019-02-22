English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi Embarks on 4-Hour Walk to Offer Prayers at Tirupati
The Congress chief will also address a rally later in the day where he is expected to reaffirm his support for the Andhra Pradesh government’s demand for Special Category Status.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi enroute to Sri Venkateswara Swamy Vaari Temple (Image : ANI).
Loading...
Tirupati:Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who is on a visit to Tirumala, is walking up to the famous Lord Venkateswara shrine to offer prayers.
Special security arrangements have been made for the 8-km walk, which will take the party president four hours to cover.
On Friday, he arrived at Renigunta airport and was received by Congress' Andhra Pradesh in-charge Oommen Chandy and former AP chief minister Kiran Kumar Reddy. After offering prayers at the shrine, Gandhi will address a public meeting at Taraka Rama Stadium, AICC secretary CD Meyyappan said on Thursday.
At the rally, Gandhi is expected to reaffirm his support for the AP government’s demand for Special Category Status, which has been at the centre of conflict between chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and the Narendra Modi government.
This is the first time that Gandhi is visiting the holy town as the president of the Congress.
Special security arrangements have been made for the 8-km walk, which will take the party president four hours to cover.
On Friday, he arrived at Renigunta airport and was received by Congress' Andhra Pradesh in-charge Oommen Chandy and former AP chief minister Kiran Kumar Reddy. After offering prayers at the shrine, Gandhi will address a public meeting at Taraka Rama Stadium, AICC secretary CD Meyyappan said on Thursday.
At the rally, Gandhi is expected to reaffirm his support for the AP government’s demand for Special Category Status, which has been at the centre of conflict between chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and the Narendra Modi government.
This is the first time that Gandhi is visiting the holy town as the president of the Congress.
| Edited by: Angana Chakrabarti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Plenty of Dots, Plenty of Sixes – The Risky Gayle Method in ODIs
- Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Attacks Mini Mathur for Her Manikarnika Tweet
- NTR Mahanayakudu LIVE Updates: Nandamuri Balakrishna Shines in this Political Drama
- Govt Denied Jamia Millia Islamia’s Request to Award Shah Rukh Khan an Honorary Doctorate: Report
- Laugh Out Loud: Australia to Allow Emojis on License Plates From March
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results