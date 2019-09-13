Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi Meets Leaders from North East, Discusses NRC

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel were also part of the meeting.

PTI

Updated:September 13, 2019, 6:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi Meets Leaders from North East, Discusses NRC
File photo of Sonia Gandhi. (Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday met party leaders from north eastern states and discussed with them key issues, including the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and problems of the region.

The meeting was attended by top Congress leaders from the North East, including former chief ministers and secretary in-charge of north eastern states Luizinho Faleiro.

"We had a long meeting. We discussed the problems facing NE states. Senior leaders made presentations. We have decided to strengthen and consolidate the north east coordination committees. We have also decided to set up a permanent office in Guwahati," Falerio later told reporters.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel were also part of the meeting.

Faleiro said the issue of NRC in Assam, was among the issues discussed at the meeting "We have also decided that we should meet and discuss periodically the problems of the north eastern states, which are growing and mounting. It has to be brought down and we have to come together in unity," he said.

The Congress leader said issues pertaining to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which was opposed in Rajya Sabha and is a part of the BJP manifesto, was also discussed threadbare at the meeting.

The problems arising out of the NRC in Assam and other issues were also discussed during the meeting, the sources said.

Gandhi is also scheduled to meet chief ministers of Congress-ruled states of Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry in the evening.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram