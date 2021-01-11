Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi Speaks to Opposition Leaders on Farmers' Issue

Ahead of its protest on January 15 against the farm laws, the Congress has reached out to opposition parties to devise a joint strategy to press the demand for the withdrawal of the legislations.

Interim President Sonia Gandhi has sought support from like-minded parties on the ongoing agitation by the farmers, sources said. According to the sources, she spoke to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, and CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, and they, in turn, are likely to speak other opposition party leaders to mobilise support.

The Congress on Saturday announced that it has decided to organise 'Kisan Adhikar Divas' across the country on January 15 and will hold sit-ins outside the Raj Bhavans in all states.

The party is also preparing a booklet to tell the people why it is opposing the farm laws.

Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal said, "Now, the Supreme Court has said that the Central government failed to protect the interests of the farmers, lets hope good sense prevails with the government. The Central government should repeal the farm laws and the PM should speak to farmers and offer his apologies."

After the apex court's observations, General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that "now the government should withdraw these laws".

On Monday, the Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice S A Bobde toughened its stand, saying that the court has made up its mind to stay the implementation of the three farm laws, which have led to the protest by thousands of farmers at various Delhi borders.