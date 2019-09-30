Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi to Participate in Party's Gandhi Jayanti Padyatra
The march will begin from the Delhi Congress office at DDU Marg at 9.30 am on Wednesday and conclude at Rajghat.
File photo of Sonia Gandhi. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The Congress will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi by taking out a 'padyatra' from the party's Delhi unit office to the Rajghat memorial on Wednesday, in which party president Sonia Gandhi and other senior leaders will participate.
The march will begin from the Delhi Congress office at DDU Marg at 9.30 am on Wednesday and conclude at Rajghat, where party president Sonia Gandhi will administer an oath to party leaders and workers, Delhi Congress spokesperson Jitender Kochar said.
"Besides Sonia Gandhi, many senior Congress leaders will take part in the padyatra to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi," Kochar said.
According to a senior party leader, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to participate in a 'padyatra' to be taken out from Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best TV Deals From Xiaomi, Samsung And More
- Barcelona Wonderkid Alex Collado Scores Stunning Solo Goal That Lionel Messi Would Be Proud of
- Netizens Turn Bigg Boss 13 Premiere a Fun Night with Memes and Trolls
- Can you Spot the Leopard Hidden in this Viral Photo Which Has Netizens Scratching Their Heads?
- Which One Would You Buy Under Rs 30,000? Google Pixel 3a or the OnePlus 7