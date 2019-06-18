Take the pledge to vote

Congress Chooses Adhir Chowdhury as Lok Sabha Leader After Rahul Remains Reluctant: Report

Reports further said that party spokesperson Manish Tiwari and Thiravanthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor were also in the running for the post.

News18.com

Updated:June 18, 2019, 3:09 PM IST
Congress Chooses Adhir Chowdhury as Lok Sabha Leader After Rahul Remains Reluctant: Report
The decision was taken during a a strategy meeting of the party's brass that was chaired by Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi. (Image : PTi)
New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday reportedly named five-time MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as its leader in the Lok Sabha. The decision came as party chief Rahul Gandhi is said to have remained reluctant to take up the post.

According to reports, the decision was taken during a strategy meeting of the party's brass that was chaired by Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi.

The meeting was also said to have been attended by Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

The party was compelled to choose a Lol Sabha leader following the defeat of its senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge in the Lok Sabha elections.

The recently concluded Lok Sabha elections saw the grand-old party win just 51 seats, four short of the number required for the post of Leader of Opposition(LOP).

On the first day of the Lok Sabha's Budget session on Monday, PM Modi said that despite the numbers, the opposition has a huge role to play in a democracy.

Adhir Chowdhury had, however, hit out at the saffron party saying that most of its leaders did not follow what the Prime Minister was preaching.

