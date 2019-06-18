Congress Chooses Adhir Chowdhury as Lok Sabha Leader After Rahul Remains Reluctant: Report
Reports further said that party spokesperson Manish Tiwari and Thiravanthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor were also in the running for the post.
The decision was taken during a a strategy meeting of the party's brass that was chaired by Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi. (Image : PTi)
New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday reportedly named five-time MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as its leader in the Lok Sabha. The decision came as party chief Rahul Gandhi is said to have remained reluctant to take up the post.
According to reports, the decision was taken during a strategy meeting of the party's brass that was chaired by Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi.
The meeting was also said to have been attended by Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh.
The party was compelled to choose a Lol Sabha leader following the defeat of its senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge in the Lok Sabha elections.
The recently concluded Lok Sabha elections saw the grand-old party win just 51 seats, four short of the number required for the post of Leader of Opposition(LOP).
On the first day of the Lok Sabha's Budget session on Monday, PM Modi said that despite the numbers, the opposition has a huge role to play in a democracy.
Adhir Chowdhury had, however, hit out at the saffron party saying that most of its leaders did not follow what the Prime Minister was preaching.
Also Watch
-
India’s Linguistic Diversity On Display As Newly-Elected MPs Took Oath In Lok Sabha
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
2 Million People Hit Streets in Hong Kong, Demand Lam’s Resignation
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Nationwide Healthcare Crisis Due To Mamata Banerjee’s Ego: Union Minister Babul Supriyo
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Not Your or Rest of World’s Business: Sania Mirza, Veena Mallik Engage in Twitter Spat Post India's Win Over Pakistan
- Xiaomi is Making Fun of Other Android Smartphones With Notches, as it Promotes The Mi 9T
- Biker Saves Three Girls from Eve-Teasing, Shows Importance of Mounted Cams in India
- Pakistan Fans Trashing Their Own Team After India’s World Cup Victory is Pure Gold
- Elon Musk Tweets That He 'Deleted Twitter Account', is Now 'Daddy DotCom'
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s