Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Congress' 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' Slogan Seems to Have Backfired, Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Addressing the media, the former CM also took jibes at the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party bonhomie and the Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar for being unable to rake up the numbers.

News18.com

Updated:May 25, 2019, 5:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Congress' 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' Slogan Seems to Have Backfired, Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Bhopal: BJP National Vice President Shivraj Singh Chauhan addressses a press conference, in Bhopal, Saturday, May 25, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday hit out at the Congress saying that their "chowkidar chor hai" slogan only impassioned the public to reelect PM Narendra Modi.

"It is high time the opposition introspects that party like Congress can't sustain relying on a family all the time," he said in a press conference adding that parties mobilising around caste lines are no longer the flavour of the season.

Chouhan also took jibes at the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party bonhomie and the Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar for being unable to rake up the numbers.

"This elections jatiwad (casteism), panthwad (dynasty politics), rajtantrawad (monarchy) and goondawad (hooliganism) has been collectively ended," he said.

The BJP leader also trained his guns on Kamal Nath government over the perennial issue of farm loan waivers saying that the Congress had complicated the scheme.

"Had the BJP done slightly more, it could have been 29-0 in Madhya Pradesh," he said about the blow the BJP dealt to the grand old party in the state.

Chouhan declined to comment on speculations that he will be heading to New Delhi following the BJP win and also remained reticent in his response about disciplinary committee action against Pragya Singh Thakur.




(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram