Congress' 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' Slogan Seems to Have Backfired, Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Bhopal: BJP National Vice President Shivraj Singh Chauhan addressses a press conference, in Bhopal, Saturday, May 25, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday hit out at the Congress saying that their "chowkidar chor hai" slogan only impassioned the public to reelect PM Narendra Modi.
"It is high time the opposition introspects that party like Congress can't sustain relying on a family all the time," he said in a press conference adding that parties mobilising around caste lines are no longer the flavour of the season.
Chouhan also took jibes at the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party bonhomie and the Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar for being unable to rake up the numbers.
"This elections jatiwad (casteism), panthwad (dynasty politics), rajtantrawad (monarchy) and goondawad (hooliganism) has been collectively ended," he said.
The BJP leader also trained his guns on Kamal Nath government over the perennial issue of farm loan waivers saying that the Congress had complicated the scheme.
"Had the BJP done slightly more, it could have been 29-0 in Madhya Pradesh," he said about the blow the BJP dealt to the grand old party in the state.
Chouhan declined to comment on speculations that he will be heading to New Delhi following the BJP win and also remained reticent in his response about disciplinary committee action against Pragya Singh Thakur.
