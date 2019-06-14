Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Congress CMs Meet Over Dinner, Discuss Issues to be Raised at Niti Aayog Meet

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath hosted the dinner at his residence where Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Puducherry Chief Minister Narayansamy were present.

PTI

Updated:June 14, 2019, 10:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Congress CMs Meet Over Dinner, Discuss Issues to be Raised at Niti Aayog Meet
Picture for Representation.
Loading...

New Delhi: A day before the Niti Aayog meeting here, four chief ministers of Congress-ruled states met over dinner and discussed key issues that they will raise at the meet.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath hosted the dinner at his residence where Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Puducherry Chief Minister Narayansamy were present. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh could not make it for the dinner.

The chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states are expected to raise key farmers issues and also share the benefits of the loan waiver scheme implemented by them at the Niti Aayog meeting, sources said.

Apart from the issues the Congress chief ministers will raise at the meeting, the sources said at the dinner the leaders also discussed the situation arising out of the Lok Sabha poll debacle and party president Rahul Gandhi's offer to resign.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Saturday chair the fifth meeting of the Niti Aayog's Governing Council which will focus on issues like the drought situation, farm distress, rain water harvesting and preparedness for Kharif crops.

The five-point agenda for the meeting also includes aspirational districts programme, transforming agriculture and security related issues with special focus on left wing extremism (LWE) districts, an official statement said.

The meeting, to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be attended by chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, several Union ministers and senior government officials.

This will be the first governing council meeting under the new Modi government.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram