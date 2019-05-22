Congress Complains to Lokpal on its MLAs Deciding to Switch Over to TRS in Telangana

Congress in Telangana has lodged a complaint with anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal, alleging that the ruling TRS indulged in "political corruption" by providinggovernment benefits to opposition MLAs who are ready to switch over to the party.The party's state general secretary Manavatha Roy said he has submitted the complaint in Lokpal office in Delhi.He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and certain MLAs indulged in "political corruption" as the latter were changing from parent parties "for lands".With as many as 11 of the 19 Congress MLAs announcing their decision in the last few monthsto quit the party and join TRS, Congress had earlier alleged that the TRS encouraged defection of opposition MLAs.The party had earlier complained to Governor E S L Narasimhan on the matter.Congress had announced that it would also lodge a complaint with the newly-formed Lok Pal.Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader M Bhatti Vikramarka undertook a 'yatra' in the constituencies of MLAs who announced their decision to leave the party and join the TRS.