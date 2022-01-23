'Congress' Condition So Miserable in UP That...': Mayawati's Taunt at Priyanka Gandhi's CM Face Puzzle

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday took a swipe at Congress and its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and said that the condition of the party is so miserable it changed its Chief Minister face for Uttar Pradesh polls within hours of announcement.

The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh tweeted, "The condition of the Congress party is so miserable in the UP Assembly elections that their CM candidate changed her stand within a few hours. It would be better, if people do not waste their vote by giving it to the Congress. And vote one-sided for the BSP."

She termed the Congress as a party that divides the opposition votes against the BJP, and urged voters to ignore it.

"People of UP see the Congress as a vote cutting party. If the BJP needs to be kept out of power in favour of a government which works for all the sections of the society, then the BSP holds the number one place in this context," she wrote.

Two days ago during the launch of election manifesto for the youth at the Congress headquarters in Delhi, when Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was asked about who will be the CM face of the Congress in UP, she had said that "are you seeing any face from UP in the Congress?".

Later in an interview on Saturday, Priyanka had said that she is not the only face of the party. Gandhi said, “There is no hesitation over a CM face. I am not saying that I am the CM face (of Congress in the Uttar Pradesh elections). I said that (you can see my face everywhere) out of irritation because you all were asking the same question again and again.”

In the interview, she had also expressed surprise over the low-profile campaign of the BSP.

(With PTI inputs)

