Congress Convenes Meeting of Opposition Parties on May 31 to Discuss Poll Drubbing
The meeting will be held a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet will be sworn-in in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Picture for representation.
New Delhi: After facing a drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress has convened a meeting of opposition parties in Parliament on May 31 to discuss the possible reasons for their defeat, sources said on Wednesday.
The opposition parties may also discuss their strategy for the Parliament session which is likely to begin from June 6.
This will be the first meeting of opposition parties after the constitution of the 17th Lok Sabha.
Issue of alleged discrepancies in EVMs and VVPAT machines may also feature in the discussions.
On June 1, the Congress Parliamentary Party will also hold its first meeting in Parliament's Central Hall.
In the meeting, the Congress will elect the new leader of the parliamentary party and discuss its strategy going forward.
