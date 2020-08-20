Congress Councillor in Kerala Arrested For Helping Accused Who Killed CPI(M) Activist Escape

A Congress Municipal councillor has been arrested for allegedly helping an accused, who stabbed to death a CPI(M) activist here on August 18 night, to escape, police said on Thursday.

Kayamkulam resident Siyad Tharayil, 34, a fish merchant, was attacked by motorcycle-borne assailants who hacked him to death and injured two of his friends. Police said Tharayil was returning home after handing over food to a local quarantine centre when prime accused Mujeeb and Shafeeq, approached on a motorcycle and hacked him to death. "We have arrested a Municipal councillor for helping the accused to escape after the crime. He also failed to inform the police about the incident. The search is on for the rest of the accused,"police told PTI.

Police said Congress councillors Nisam and Faisal were taken into custody for questioning. Police later recorded the arrest of Nisam, while Faisal was let off. Nisam is accused of taking Mujeeb to his house after the attack on Tharayil. Both Mujeeb and Shafeeq are absconding,police said.

The CPI(M) had observed a one-day hartal on Wednesday protesting the killing of its party worker. CPI(M) party chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan alleged the Congress leadership's role behind the attack has become clear with their councillors coming to the rescue of the gang.

The Congress district leadership said the party was not involved in the attack.