Congress Dares PM Modi to Dismiss Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal for Criticising CAA
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tagged a news report about Prime Minister Modi criticising the Congress for opposing CAA and also Sarbananda Sonowal's tweet opposing the CAA.
File photo of Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dismiss his own chief minister for openly opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act and to declare him an "anti-national" for doing so.
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala used a tweet of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to challenge the Prime Minister.
"Mr Prime Minister, Stop fooling India! Your own CM is openly opposing CAA. Will you now declare him 'anti national'? I challenge you to dismiss him before criticising the opposition," he said on Twitter.
Surjewala also tagged a news report about the Prime Minister criticising the Congress for opposing CAA and also Sonowal's tweet opposing the CAA.
"As a son of Assam, I will never settle foreigners in my state. This Sarbananda Sonowal will never allow this...," the Assam Chief Minister said in a tweet.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fans Annoyed as Social Media Trolls Hardik Pandya over Skin Color on His Engagement
- Pak PM Imran Khan Says He Was 'Puzzled' When Dev Anand Asked Him to Enter Bollywood
- Rohit Shetty Reveals Downside of Working With Katrina Kaif
- FASTag Payments Can Be Made From UPI And Mobile Wallets Including Paytm And PhonePe
- PUBG Mobile: Top Five Features We Are Expecting in The Year 2020