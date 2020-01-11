Congress Demands Action against ABVP for Openly Violating Prohibitory Orders, Traffic Rules in Lucknow

Lucknow: The state Congress unit has demanded strict action against activists of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for openly violating tragic rules and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in Lucknow on Friday.

Section 144 that bars assembly of more than four persons at one place has been in place in the state capital ever since violence broke out here during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. However, a large number of ABVP members took out a rally in the city on Friday to welcome their newly appointed office-bearers.

The rally was led by senior members of the of the students’ wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), followed by activists on motorbikes two-wheelers.

Many of them wore saffron scarves instead of helmets, while others were seen leaning out dangerously out of car windows without wearing their seatbelts. The rally started from 1090 Crossing and concluded at the ABVP office located in the Qaiserbagh area.

“The ABVP is a government-sponsored ‘gunda’ organisation. The outfit should be fined for violation of orders under Section 144 and flouting traffic norms. The entry of ABVP members should also be banned in educational institutions as everyone has seen how they can cause violence on educational campuses and pollute the environment,” Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi told News18, in a hint at the violence that erupted at Jawaharlal Nehru University in the national capital on Sunday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (East) Suresh Chandra Rawat said, “We were informed in advance about the event and there was no traffic jam whatsoever due to the rally. It moved smoothly and stopped at the point where it was supposed to.” On being asked about flouting of traffic norms, Rawat said, “We are probing into the matter.”

BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “Rules are equal for everyone. No one is above law. The authorities should look into it and take action if any norms were flouted during the ABVP rally.”

Recently, the traffic department had issued a challan to a Congress member on whose two-wheeler party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had taken a ride without a helmet when she was on her way to meet family members of former IPS officer SR Darapuri in Lucknow.

