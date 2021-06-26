Congress Demands Suspension, Arrest of BJP MLA Nehria for 'Torturing' His Wife

Congress leaders and workers held a protest here on Saturday demanding suspension and arrest of BJP MLA Vishal Nehria over allegations of torturing his wife. The Congress has also demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter.

Two months after the marriage, Oshin Sharma, the wife of Dharamsala MLA Nehria, lodged a police complaint on Friday accusing her husband of physical and mental torture. She also released an 11-minute video that has gone viral on social media.

Sharma, a Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) officer, alleged that her husband had physically and mentally tortured her several times. Nehria and Sharma got married on April 26 this year.

A police official said Nehria met the Kangra SP and submitted his statement on Saturday. When asked to comment on the matter, BJP spokesperson Randhir Sharma said, "The video has gone viral on this issue. A written complaint has also been made to the police. The police will take action according to that complaint. The government is not going to put any kind of pressure on this subject." "The incident is unfortunate, it should not have happened. It is a family matter, the matter of husband and wife. The police administration will proceed with seriousness and the government will not put any kind of pressure on this. I assure you that," he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here