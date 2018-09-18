GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Congress Denies Reports of Ajay Maken’s Resignation, Says He’s Abroad for Health Check-Up

Senior Congress leader PC Chacko said Ajay Maken will resume work after returning on September 22.

News18.com

Updated:September 18, 2018, 12:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Congress Denies Reports of Ajay Maken’s Resignation, Says He’s Abroad for Health Check-Up
File photo of Congress leader Ajay Maken.
Loading...
New Delhi: Amid reports that Ajay Maken has resigned as the Congress's Delhi unit chief, the party said on Tuesday that he has gone for a medical checkup abroad and will continue to serve the post after returning.

Maken has informed Congress president Rahul Gandhi and in-charge of the party's Delhi unit, PC Chacko, about his trip, party leaders said.

"Maken has not resigned and will continue to be the Delhi Congress chief," Chacko told PTI. "He has left and has informed Congress president Rahul Gandhi and me about his medical checkup. He will return on September 22," he said.

Chacko said Maken will resume work after returning on September 22 to Delhi.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

BJP Worker Washes MP Nishikant Dubey's Feet & Drinks Same Water

BJP Worker Washes MP Nishikant Dubey's Feet & Drinks Same Water

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...