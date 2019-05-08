Congress Did 'Brashtachar Ki Kheti', Haryana is Proof, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday linked the surgical strikes to the nation’s security policy, stating that “no country could become a superpower unless it had a strong security policy.”“The world will never listen to a nation which cannot even defend itself,” he said, addressing a huge election rally in Fatehabad, Haryana.The rally was attended by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former Punjab deputy chief minister and SAD president Sukbir Singh Badal and other senior leaders of the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).Stating that his government “infused new vigour and strength” in the soldiers, Modi said the Indian Army struck inside the Pakistani territory and killed the terrorists.He lashed out at the Congress for “betraying” the soldiers and said that none of the party’s leaders mentioned anything about the security policy of the nation during their election speeches.He cited Karantaka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy’s remarks that ‘youth joined the army for the sake of jobs’ to draw the point that “people in the country would never accept Congress and its allies for the next 100 years for making such a statement.”“Aapko gussa aaya ki nahi aaya? (did you feel angry or not?)” he asked the audience, urging them, “Iss maansikita ki saza deni hogi (this mentality must be punished).”He also touched upon the issue of One Rank One Pension (OROP), saying the Congress “cheated” the soldiers by “allocating a meager 500 crore in the interim budget.”“Those who insulted the brave soldiers of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana should be ashamed of themselves,” he added.Modi also launched a veiled attack on former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra over the alleged fraudulent land deals.He claimed that the Congress has done "brashtachar ki kheti” and the proof is in Haryana and elsewhere. “Kisanon ki zameen par bhrastachar ki kheti ki … those who did so are today seeking bail from the court,” he said, alleging that the Congress government in Delhi and Haryana acquired the farmers’ lands at throwaway prices.The Prime Minister also invoked peasant leader Sir Chotu Ram in his speech. “One leader announced from a public platform in Haryana that the British awarded all the traitors with knighthood. He was supported by another leader. Will the people of Haryana tolerate such an insult?” he asked.Taking a dig at the Congress for the alleged role of its leaders in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Modi said the grand old party “rewarded the culprits” with chief ministerial births, in a veiled reference to Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath. “But we brought the culprits to the book,” he added.Trying to strike a chord with Sikh voters in Haryana as well as in the neighboring Haryana, the PM said his government was working expeditiously on the Kartapur Corridor to facilitate the visit of pilgrims to the revered site across the border at the earliest.“The problem would have never arisen had the then government vehemently put forth its case during partition,” Modi said.He also praised Manohar Lal Khattar for carrying out developmental works in the state and providing a “clean and efficient” government.Ten Lok Sabha seats of Haryana will go to polls on May 12.