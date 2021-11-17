Congress Didn't Empower People in Last 70 Years: BJP Chief JP Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday accused the Congress of doling out freebies to garner votes instead of empowering the people of India in the last 70 years. Addressing a 'Sarthak Chaupal' programme near Model Town in Delhi, he said the Narendra Modi government supported people in becoming self-reliant and empowered them through initiatives like Ujjwala Yojna and Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme.

These schemes represent a changing India, the BJP national president said. "What did the Congress do in 70 years? They would only dole out freebies and get votes in elections. They did not help people stand on their own, become empowered. Prime Minister Narendra Modi came up and provide toilets to 10 crore families," he said.

"The poor and needy do not need money, they need empowerment. The Ayushman Yojna benefits 55 crore people, including barbers and rickshaw pullers. Villages have been electrified, gas cylinders have been provided to eight crore families. This is the image of changing India," Nadda said. At the event, he paid homage to party veteran from the area late Bholanath Vij and termed him as a person who embraced all and helped them without caring for his interests.

