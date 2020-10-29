Congress' Digvijay Singh Accuses BJP of 'Vote Buying', Says MLAs Sold for Rs 35 Crore; BJP Approaches EC

In a politically-charged atmosphere, leaders from both the BJP and Congress party are verbally attacking each other and in turn, are getting Election Commission’s (EC) notices almost every day.

The BJP has filed a complaint against Congress’ Digvijaya Singh who accused former Congressmen of being sold out. “The former MLA who joined BJP leaving Congress party was sold out at Rs 35 crore and now he will approach you with cash and liquor but you need to seek details of Rs 35 cr. Every vote was sold for Rs 6,300,” BJP wrote in its complaint. The party claimed that the remarks were made when Singh was addressing a nukkad meeting at Madaukhedi in the Mungaoli assembly seat.

A delegation of BJP leaders who lodged the complaint also stated that in the past Singh has levelled such baseless allegations, while the concerned MLA has approached cyber cell over the matter.

The BJP has also complained to the commission against Congress campaigner Acharya Pramod Krishnam who had used ‘insulting’ words for CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a political rally in Morena’s Kailaras on Tuesday.

Krishnam had termed Chouhan a mixture of Marich, Kansh, and Shakuni.

Earlier, BJP had dragged Kamal Nath to EC over his ‘item’ remark and another complaint was filed with the commission over a Congress leader calling CM Chouhan ‘Bhukha-Nanga.’

While Congress had complained against BJP’s general secretary calling Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh ‘Chunnu-Munnu’ and another complaint was lodged against Imarti Devi for calling Kamal Nath’s mother-sister ‘item’.

Besides, both the parties have made numerous complaints against each other of breach of the model election code of conduct even before the campaigning started.

However, EC has now served a notice to Sanver Congress candidate Premchand Guddu for making objectionable comments on collectors of the Indore region in a poll rally on October 15. Guddu has got another notice from EC over the derogatory language used for Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and his BJP opponent Tulsiram Silawat.