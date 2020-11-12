Congress Disappointed with Bihar Assembly Election Results, Says P Chidambaram

Congress leader P. Chidambaram said on Thursday that the party was disappointed with the Bihar results and Congress Working Committee will take note of it and deliberate the issue.

Asked about the Bihar assembly results at a press conference on Thursday, Chidambaram said, "We are definitely disappointed with the Bihar results but the vote difference between NDA and Grand alliance was just 3 per cent and the CWC will discuss and take view on it."

At the same time, another senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asserted that the mandate is against Nitish Kumar and accepted that the Congress could have done much better.

The Congress leader said that despite 15 years of Nitish as Chief Minister, Bihar remains one of the poorest states.

Congress General Secretary Tariq Anwar has also accepted that due to the weak show by Congress the grand alliance could not form a government in Bihar.

The Congress, which contested on 70 seats, could only win 19 seats and has been the weakest link in the Grand Alliance since it had lowest strike rate in the Mahagathbandhan.

Congress General Secretary Tariq Anwar said,"We should accept the truth that due to weak show by the party the grand alliance could not make government. Congress should introspect where it had made the mistake and entry of MIM in Bihar is not a good sign."