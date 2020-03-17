English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Congress, DMK, NCP Members Walk Out from Lok Sabha Amid Debate ove

File photo of Lok Sabha

Some opposition members protested against Union Minister Nityanand Rai's statements, leading DMK leader T R Baalu stating they should be allowed to ask supplementary questions.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 17, 2020, 1:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Opposition members, including from the DMK, Congress and NCP, on Tuesday walked out of the Lok Sabha claiming they were not allowed to ask supplementary questions during the Question Hour.


Some Opposition members stood up in protest when Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai was replying to a question related to official language.


As Speaker Om Birla took up the next question during the Question Hour, DMK leader T R Baalu vociferously protested that they should be allowed to ask supplementary questions.


Amid the din, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi intervened and said it was an issue at the heart of the people of Tamil Nadu and that supplementaries should be allowed.


He was apparently referring to issues regarding official language.


With the Speaker continuing with the next question, members from various Opposition parties, including DMK, Congress and NCP walked out from the House.


Some Congress leaders were also seen talking to TMC leader Sudip Bandhoypadhya but the party's members remained in their seats.

