Congress Downplays BSP's Alliance with Jogi's Party in Chhattisgarh

The Congress on Friday rejected suggestions that the BSP joining hands with Ajit Jogi's Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) was a setback to its plans of forging a grand alliance, saying the arrangement was state-specific and should not be "generalised".Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said what applies to Chhattisgarh, certainly dose not automatically apply to states such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.Polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are scheduled to be held this year-end. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will contest 35 seats and the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh 55 in the 90-member Assembly.Asked if the BSP's alliance with Jogi's party was a setback to the Congress' plans of a grand alliance to take on the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he said, "It is an evolving situation.""Each of these adjustments, talks, gathbandhans (alliances) are completely state-specific."What applies to Chhattisgarh certainly doesn't automatically apply to Madhya Pradesh, does not automatically apply to other states such as Uttar Pradesh or Rajasthan. I don't think you can generalise," Singhvi said.