English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Downplays BSP's Alliance with Jogi's Party in Chhattisgarh
Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said what applies to Chhattisgarh, certainly dose not automatically apply to states such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.
BSP supremo Mayawati and Janata Congress (Chhattisgarh) President Ajit Jogi during a press conference in Lucknow on Thursday. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Congress on Friday rejected suggestions that the BSP joining hands with Ajit Jogi's Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) was a setback to its plans of forging a grand alliance, saying the arrangement was state-specific and should not be "generalised".
Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said what applies to Chhattisgarh, certainly dose not automatically apply to states such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.
Polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are scheduled to be held this year-end. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will contest 35 seats and the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh 55 in the 90-member Assembly.
Asked if the BSP's alliance with Jogi's party was a setback to the Congress' plans of a grand alliance to take on the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he said, "It is an evolving situation."
"Each of these adjustments, talks, gathbandhans (alliances) are completely state-specific.
"What applies to Chhattisgarh certainly doesn't automatically apply to Madhya Pradesh, does not automatically apply to other states such as Uttar Pradesh or Rajasthan. I don't think you can generalise," Singhvi said.
Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said what applies to Chhattisgarh, certainly dose not automatically apply to states such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.
Polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are scheduled to be held this year-end. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will contest 35 seats and the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh 55 in the 90-member Assembly.
Asked if the BSP's alliance with Jogi's party was a setback to the Congress' plans of a grand alliance to take on the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he said, "It is an evolving situation."
"Each of these adjustments, talks, gathbandhans (alliances) are completely state-specific.
"What applies to Chhattisgarh certainly doesn't automatically apply to Madhya Pradesh, does not automatically apply to other states such as Uttar Pradesh or Rajasthan. I don't think you can generalise," Singhvi said.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 21 September , 2018 3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Friday 21 September , 2018 SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google Tweaks Privacy Policy for Its Indian Payment App After Paytm Complaint
- How a Photographer Captured 'Unequal Scenes' in Mumbai With a Map and a Drone
- Batti Gul Meter Chalu Movie Review: Shahid, Shraddha's Film Falters
- Manto Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui will Haunt You With His Career-Best Performance
- Bigg Boss Day 4: S Sreesanth and Shivashish Mishra Get into a Heated Argument
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...