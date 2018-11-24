Congress Dragged My Mother Into Muck Because They Don't Have Strength to Fight Me: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hit back at the Congress for dragging his mother into the political slugfest ahead of assembly elections and said Raj Babbar’s remark was completely unacceptable.Addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister said attacking his mother was the last resort for Congress. “When one doesn't have issues to talk about, he resorts to abusing somebody else's mother. They dragged my mother into the muck. It shows that the Congress is helpless and cannot fight Narendra Modi. Since last 17 years, I have challenged Congress and have defeated them.”Babbar, who is the Congress’ UP chief, had kicked up a political row on Friday by launching a personal attack at PM Modi and comparing the devalued rate of the rupee to his mother’s age.“He (PM Modi) used to say that the Indian rupee has fallen so much against the dollar that it was nearing the age of the then prime minister (Manmohan Singh). Today, the rupee’s valuation has dropped so low, that it is inching closer to your beloved mother’s age.” Babbar said at a poll rally in Indore. PM Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi is 97 years old.Urging MP’s voters to reject the “negative politics” of the Congress, he asked them to ensure that the party does not come to power in the state and asked them to compare his governance record in the last four years to that of the Congress in the last four decades.Voting in the state, where the BJP has been in power for three terms, will take place on November 28, and the Prime Minister said while his party grows excited as the election date inches closer, those in the Congress camp are worried about losing their deposits. “Will their deposits be saved if they abuse Modi's mother,” he asked.“The people of India are our high command. We are committed to serve them and fulfill all their aspirations. This is not a remote-controlled government. This government is run by its people, its youth. I serve the youth of this country, people of this country,” said the PM.