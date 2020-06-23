Congress Drawing Sadistic Pleasure from Crisis Facing Country, Conspiring to Lower Army's Morale: BJP

The BJP on Tuesday accused the Congress of deriving "sadistic pleasure" by "showing" that India has lost land to China in the ongoing military standoff in Ladakh and asserted that not an inch of Indian territory has been seized by the neighbouring country during the current crisis.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hit out at Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi, alleging that they are "conspiring" to lower the India Army's morale, as he took exception to the Congress Working Committee meeting and its criticism of the Modi government on a day the Army chief was visiting Ladakh.

Everyday, Congress leaders keep saying that India is not performing well, India is losing, Indian Army has surrendered, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is weak and has surrendered, Patra alleged.

The Congress has surrendered its shame to China, he added.

"The Congress is deriving sadistic pleasure," he said, adding that the Congress should not use misfortunes like COVID-19 or the standoff with China, falling on our country as a "launch pad" for the falling career of its "clown prince", Patra said, in a reference to Rahul.

Rahul has been attacking Modi over the border standoff, alleging that China has captured Indian territory.

He recently taunted the prime minister by calling him "Surender Modi", seen as a play on the word "surrender".

The prime minister has asserted India has not lost its territory to China during the current standoff.

The Congress president on Tuesday said the current border crisis is attributable to the "mismanagement" of the BJP-led government and the "wrong policies" pursued by it.

"Misfortunes do not come singly. India has been hit by a terrible economic crisis, a pandemic of huge proportions and, now, by a full-blown crisis on the borders with China. Much of each crisis is attributable to the mismanagement of the BJP-led NDA government and the wrong policies pursued by it," she said.