Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Congress' Duty to Uncover 'Conspiracy' behind Delhi Riots, Says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

The Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, said 'democracy was torn to shreds' and alleged that a ruling party MP assaulted one of the Congress' Dalit women MPs in the Lok Sabha.

PTI

Updated:March 2, 2020, 5:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Congress' Duty to Uncover 'Conspiracy' behind Delhi Riots, Says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
File photo of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday said it will continue to protest in Parliament over the communal violence in Delhi as it is the party's duty to uncover the "conspiracy" behind the riots.

The opposition party's assertion came soon after the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day. The House was earlier adjourned thrice with members from the BJP and the Congress pushing and shoving each other amid the Opposition's protests against last week's communal violence in Delhi, which has claimed over 40 lives.

The Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, said "democracy was torn to shreds" and alleged that a ruling party MP assaulted one of the Congress' Dalit women MPs in the Lok Sabha.

He said the Congress will continue to protest in Parliament and it is the party's duty to uncover the "conspiracy" behind the Delhi violence.

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha was also adjourned for the day on Monday following uproar by Opposition parties over the violence in the national capital, with members accusing the government of "sleeping" while Delhi burnt.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram