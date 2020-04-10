POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Congress Evolves 'Corona Action Strategy' Involving its Workers in Combating Covid-19

File photo of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (Image: PTI)

File photo of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (Image: PTI)

Sonia Gandhi held discussions over video conferencing for over three hours with all Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents to chart out a comprehensive strategy.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 10, 2020, 10:39 PM IST
Share this:

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday formulated a "Corona Action Strategy" across states to utilise its cadre and organisations to combat COVID-19 on a "war footing", with party chief Sonia Gandhi stressing on ramping up testing to deal with the pandemic.


She also flagged concerns over "massive shortfall" in number of testing centres in the country and demanded a special financial package for MSME sector and labourers working there, besides urging partymen to help farmers.


Gandhi held discussions over video conferencing for over three hours with all Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents to chart out a comprehensive strategy to combat and contain the virus.


Gandhi also stressed on the necessity of instituting meaningful financial incentives for frontline workers fighting coronavirus and said it was non-negotiable. The Congress also called for special assistance to farmers.

In addition to providing support to harvest and transport the crops, the central and state governments must ensure fair and remunerative prices for the produce, the party said. Gandhi also called for ensuring adequate support to farmers for planting the next crop cycle.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    6,039

     

  • Total Confirmed

    6,761

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    515

     

  • Total DEATHS

    206

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 10 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,182,344

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,652,652

    +49,000

  • Cured/Discharged

    369,937

     

  • Total DEATHS

    100,371

    +4,679
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres