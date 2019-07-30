Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Congress Expels 14 ex-MLAs for 'Rebellion' After Fall of HDK Government

The move comes two days after then Assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Sunday disqualified the legislators under the anti-defection law till the end of the Assembly term in 2023.

News18.com

Updated:July 30, 2019, 10:57 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Congress Expels 14 ex-MLAs for 'Rebellion' After Fall of HDK Government
Former Rebel MLA MTB Nagaraj with Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: The Congress party on Tuesday expelled 14 of the Karnataka's former MLAs, who rebelled against the coalition government.

The move comes two days after then Assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Sunday disqualified the legislators under the anti-defection law till the end of the Assembly term in 2023, a day ahead of chief minister BS Yediyurappa seeking the trust vote in the assembly to prove his majority.

The expelled who were MLAs for anti-party activities are Pratap Gowda Patil, B C Patil, Shivram Hebbar, ST Somashekar, Byrati Basavaraj, Anand Singh, Roshan Baig, Munirathna, K Sudhakar and MTB Nagaraj, Shrimant Patil, Ramesh Jarakiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli and R Shankar.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi in its order on Wednesday last gave the Assembly Speaker the freedom to decide on the resignation of the 15 MLAs within such time-frame as considered appropriate by him. It had also ruled that the rebel MLAs cannot be compelled to attend the assembly proceedings.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram