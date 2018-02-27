Congress Expels UP Leader who Opposed Naseemuddin Siddiqui's Entry

Congress on Tuesday expelled senior party leader of its Uttar Pradesh unit Sanjay Dixit from the membership of the party for a period of six years over alleged anti-party activities.Dixit had recently raised questions about the induction of BSP leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui in to the party.In a statement issued i Lucknow on Tuesday, UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh said Dixit was giving statements in the media and on social media against party's top leadership. "Instead of making his stand clear at the party forum, he revealed it at public forums. The disciplinary committee of the UP Congress has considered this as an act of gross indiscipline," Singh said in the statement.He added that in the past also, the party's disciplinary committee had warned Dixit not to indulge in such behaviour, and sought a written clarification.On February 25, voices of dissent surfaced in the Congress within days of expelled BSP leader Siddiqui joining it. The party had sought an explanation from two of its leaders over their comments on social media opposing Siddiqui's entry."The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee considers as indiscipline the views in the party opposing the joining of Naseemuddin Siddiqui and others on Facebook," a party release issued had said.Party sources said Dixit, in a series of Facebook posts, had opposed the entry of Siddiqui in the Congress. He accused UP Congress leaders of misleading party president Rahul Gandhi in this regard, they claimed.When contacted, Dixit said he would personally meet Congress president and apprise him of the reality.Siddiqui had formally joined the Congress in New Delhi on February 22. Once considered the Muslim face of the Mayawati-led BSP, he was expelled last year for alleged anti-party activities.