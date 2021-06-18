Congress 'Exposes' How Jyotiraditya Scindia's Ancestors 'Betrayed' the Queen of Jhansi

Whenever queen Laxmibai, the brave queen of Jhansi is remembered, Scindias find a customary mention alongside, though it remains anonymous at times.

This was the case again on Friday when the martyrdom day of queen Laxmibai was observed in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

At one of the functions held in Bhopal, the Congress party demanded that Gwalior be renamed after the brave queen as Laxmibai Nagar. Former minister Sajjan Singh Verma went a step ahead seeking inclusion of additional facts in the history taught in school syllabus on Rani Laxmibai’s life.

Not naming anyone, Verma said everyone should know who had conspired against the queen in 1857 war of Independence.

Scindias are historically blamed for betraying the queen who was surrounded by the British in Gwalior; then Scindia ruler Jayajirao Scindia had left for Agra after the queen had taken over the fort and Gwalior army as well.

A known Scindia baiter and the former Bajrang Dal chief Jaibhan Singh Paviaya staged the annual event to pay tribute to the martyred queen on Thursday. On Friday, Pavaiya, former governor Kaptan Singh Solanki and Maya Singh, a distant relative of Jyotiraditya Scindia, paid tribute to the queen in a condolence event.

On the occasion, former Scindia close aide and the Guna MP KP Singh Yadav when asked by reporters whether Scindia should also visit the Samadhi of the queen, did not name anyone but said that every nationalist person should visit the site to draw inspiration of patriotism.

He also backed the demand of Gwalior being renamed as Laxmibai Nagar, saying those who had contributed to the nation ought to get their justified due.

The Congress continued the onslaught on Scindia as party chief spokesperson KK Mishra also hit out at Imarti Devi, who had been a minister in the Kamal Nath government but had followed Scindia into the BJP. However, she had lost the assembly bypoll from Dabra and also lost her ministerial berth last year. She has been away from mainstream politics since then.

