Congress Eyes by-polls in Uttar Pradesh, Forms Panel for Applications & Candidates, Set to Finalise Manifesto

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee has geared up for the upcoming by-elections on eight assembly seats in the state.

As part of the electoral preparation, a high powered committee has been formed by UPCC to take applications from every seat. Only the committee headed by senior state leaders will finalize the tickets and announce them. UPCC Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu constituted these committees on Wednesday.

In order to create an effective manifesto with issues encompassing the common man, the UP Congress has decided to reach out to the public to finalise the election manifesto for the 2022 state assembly polls. A strategy has been finalised for curating the election manifesto and key points include- law and order situation, farmers' issues, corruption, unemployment and worsening economic conditions. A meeting in this regard was convened by the National General Secretary of Indian National Congress and state Congress in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The key meeting was held between Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manifesto Committee member Salman Khurshid, Rajya Sabha MP PL Punia, Supriya Srinetra, Vivek Bansal, Amitabh Dubey along with Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Kumar Lallu and MLA leader Aradhana Mishra Mona. It was decided to hold meetings across districts in the state to gather first-hand inputs.

The state party chief Ajay Kumar Lallu informed that the responsibility of Ghatampur (Reserved) seat has been given to former Union Minister Pradeep Jain Aditya, former Minister RK Chaudhary and State Vice President of the partyYogesh Dixit. Apart from this, the responsibility of Malhani seat has been entrusted to former MLA Ajay Rai, former MLA Ram Jiahwan and Party General Secretary Maqsood Khan.

Meanwhile, the responsibility of Deoria Sadar seat has been given to former MLA Nadeem Javed, former MP Balakrishna Chauhan and party general secretary Vishwavijay Singh. The responsibility of the Bangarmau seat has been entrusted to the MLA from Kanpur Cantt and State Vice President Suhail Akhtar Ansari, former MLA Sanjeev Daryabadi and the General Secretary of the party Vivekanand Pathak.

The responsibility of Tundla Assembly has been given to senior leader and former minister Nasimuddin Siddiqui, former minister Deepak Kumar and state general secretary Badruddin Qureshi. The responsibility of Naugawan Sadat has been entrusted to former MP Praveen Singh Airon, MLA

Naresh Saini, State General Secretary Ali Yusuf Ali.

Bulandshahr has been entrusted to former MP Harendra Malik, MLA Masood Akhtar, Congress General Secretary Vidit Chaudhary and responsibility of Swar Rampur Assembly constituency has been given to former MP Rashid Alvi, former MLA Narendra Pal Gangwar and Congress General Secretary Brahmswaroop Sagar.

The eight assembly seats that will be going for by-elections include the Tundla seat of Firozabad which got vacant after the resignation of BJP's SP Baghel after he was elected as MP. The next assembly seat up for bypolls is Swar assembly seat in Rampur. Abdullah Azam, son of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, won from Swar seat of Rampur, but his membership was cancelled by the High Court after the dispute related to his date of birth.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s seat Bangarmau of Unnao has been vacant since his membership was cancelled after he was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Unnao rape case.

Apart from this, after the demise of Parasnath Yadav of Samajwadi Party, the Malhani assembly seat of Jaunpur fell vacant. The seats of BJP's Janmejaya Singh from Deoria Sadar and Virender Sirohi from Bulandshahar are also vacant due to their deaths, while Ghatampur seat of Kanpur has been vacant since the death of BJP's Kamal Rani Varun who recently died after being tested positive for Covid-19 infection. The Naagwaman seat in Amroha went vacant after BJP's Chetan Chauhan died due to coronavirus infection.