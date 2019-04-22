Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Congress, Federal Front Can't Take On the BJP, Says Bandaru Dattatreya Exuding Confidence For 300 Seats

The former union minister said that Naidu’s tour will not deter the BJP's winning chances as the people are not ready to support the Congress which is known for corruption and scams.

H Venkatesh | News18

Updated:April 22, 2019, 11:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Congress, Federal Front Can't Take On the BJP, Says Bandaru Dattatreya Exuding Confidence For 300 Seats
File photo of former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya.
Loading...
Hyderabad: Former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya on Monday said that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will retain power in the Centre by winning more than 300 seats.

Dattatreya predicted the BJP's seat tally taking into account the route of the ruling Telugu Desam party president and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and the possible victory of YSR Congress Party.

Dattatreya has also ridiculed Chandrababu Naidu’s nationwide campaign against the BJP during the polls. "Naidu will face a serious drubbing in the polls," he told media persons in Nizamabad.

The former union minister said that Naidu’s tour will not deter the BJP's winning chances as the people are not ready to support the Congress, which is known for corruption and scams. On the other hand, "the TDP chief is resorting to vendetta politics after snapping ties with the NDA regime after four and half year for special status or promises of bifurcation act," he added

Dattatreya further opined that Chandrababu Naidu's campaign against the BJP will only benefit the saffron party instead of showing negative impact in the polls.

He also rubbished chances of an impact by Congress or the Federal Front being mooted by TRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. "There is no scope for the Congress-led UPA to win the majority of the seats as the BJP will retain power," he said.

"The BJP will easily win the polls by getting more than 300 MP seats," the former minister maintained. "Such a situation does not prevail in the country where the Congress or the Federal Front can take on the might of the ruling BJP," he added.

On the Federal Front, Dattatreya said, it will prove a damp squib and there will be no other front of regional parties to come to power.

Reacting on 'BJP Mukth Bharath' jibe by AICC Chief Rahul Gandhi, Dattatreya said that the Modi wave will throw away the opposition in the polls and the results will be in the favour of the BJP on May 23. Dattatreya exuded confidence that the BJP led NDA is sure to win more than 300 seats and form the government in the Centre.

"In Nizamabad, TRS MP Candidate Kavitha is very close to face defeat as the BJP is set to win the segment this time," the former union minister said. He added that the TRS will lose the Lok Sabha Polls and will not get 16 MP seats as is being claimed by the ruling party leadership.

Expecting defeat in the LS polls, the TRS leadership is making a hue and cry for holding the local bodies polls for ZPTCs and MPTCs, he said. Dattatreya expressed concern at the untimely rains for its adverse impact on the crops. The government should help the farmers for crop loss.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram