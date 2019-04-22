Congress, Federal Front Can't Take On the BJP, Says Bandaru Dattatreya Exuding Confidence For 300 Seats

: Former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya on Monday said that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will retain power in the Centre by winning more than 300 seats.Dattatreya predicted the BJP's seat tally taking into account the route of the ruling Telugu Desam party president and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and the possible victory of YSR Congress Party.Dattatreya has also ridiculed Chandrababu Naidu’s nationwide campaign against the BJP during the polls. "Naidu will face a serious drubbing in the polls," he told media persons in Nizamabad.The former union minister said that Naidu’s tour will not deter the BJP's winning chances as the people are not ready to support the Congress, which is known for corruption and scams. On the other hand, "the TDP chief is resorting to vendetta politics after snapping ties with the NDA regime after four and half year for special status or promises of bifurcation act," he addedDattatreya further opined that Chandrababu Naidu's campaign against the BJP will only benefit the saffron party instead of showing negative impact in the polls.He also rubbished chances of an impact by Congress or the Federal Front being mooted by TRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. "There is no scope for the Congress-led UPA to win the majority of the seats as the BJP will retain power," he said."The BJP will easily win the polls by getting more than 300 MP seats," the former minister maintained. "Such a situation does not prevail in the country where the Congress or the Federal Front can take on the might of the ruling BJP," he added.On the Federal Front, Dattatreya said, it will prove a damp squib and there will be no other front of regional parties to come to power.Reacting on 'BJP Mukth Bharath' jibe by AICC Chief Rahul Gandhi, Dattatreya said that the Modi wave will throw away the opposition in the polls and the results will be in the favour of the BJP on May 23. Dattatreya exuded confidence that the BJP led NDA is sure to win more than 300 seats and form the government in the Centre."In Nizamabad, TRS MP Candidate Kavitha is very close to face defeat as the BJP is set to win the segment this time," the former union minister said. He added that the TRS will lose the Lok Sabha Polls and will not get 16 MP seats as is being claimed by the ruling party leadership.Expecting defeat in the LS polls, the TRS leadership is making a hue and cry for holding the local bodies polls for ZPTCs and MPTCs, he said. Dattatreya expressed concern at the untimely rains for its adverse impact on the crops. The government should help the farmers for crop loss.