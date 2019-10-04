Congress Fields Ashish Deshmukh Against Fadnavis for Nagpur South West Seat
Ashish's father Ranjit Deshmukh was defeated by Devendra Fadnavis from Nagpur West constituency in the 2004 assembly elections.
File photo of Ashish Deshmukh. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Nagpur: The Congress on Thursday fielded former BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh as its candidate from the Nagpur South West seat against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
The name of Deshmukh, who is a strong supporter of the demand for a separate state of Vidarbha, was announced in the list of 19 candidates finalised on Thursday night.
His father Ranjit Deshmukh (former Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief and a state minister) had been defeated by Fadnavis from Nagpur West constituency in the 2004 assembly election.
Ashish Deshmukh was elected from the Katol Assembly seat from BJP in year 2014. However, he had resigned from the saffron party in October last year.
Deshmukh and Fandavis will file their nomination papers in Nagpur on Friday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I'll Definitely Fulfill My Dream of Buying a Sea-facing House in Bandstand, Says Kartik Aaryan
- It May be Dangerous to Send GIFs on WhatsApp From Your Android Phone
- Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh Spotted Driving Lamborghini Urus SUV Worth Rs 3 Crore: See Pics
- Chocolate Dosa Topped With Dry Fruits Has Left a Bad Taste Among Desi Foodies
- 'Hands Up!': Bird Put Behind Bars for 'Participating' in Shoplifting in Netherlands