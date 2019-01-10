English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Fields Randeep Surjewala in Jind Assembly Bypolls, BJP Names Krishna Midha’s Son
Surjewala, Congress' communications in-charge, had reportedly refused to contest but agreed after he was asked by Rahul Gandhi to fight the January 28 bypoll.
File photo of Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday announced that its chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala will be the party's candidate for the by-election to Haryana's Jind Assembly constituency.
After a round of meetings, chaired by senior Congress leader K C Venugopal and attended by top party leaders from Haryana, Rahul Gandhi took a final call on the nominee.
The Congress leaders feel Surjewala is the party's safest and strongest candidate in the region, the sources said. In 2005, he had defeated INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala.
Surjewala, party’s communications in-charge, had reportedly refused to contest but was asked by Gandhi himself to fight the January 28 bypoll. The tenure of the 90-member Haryana Assembly ends on November 2, 2019.
The party leaders felt that a strong candidate should be fielded as the Congress cannot afford to lose an election ahead of state assembly polls, the sources said.
The BJP had swept the recently-held municipal elections in the state.
The Election Commission had on December 31 announced that the bypoll to the Jind Assembly seat would be held on January 28 and the results will be out on January 31.
The filing of nominations began on January 3 and end on January 10. Surjewala is a sitting MLA from Haryana's Kaithal.
The BJP's nominee for the seat is Krishan Middha, the son of late Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Hari Chand Middha. The INLD is yet to announce its candidate.
The Jind assembly seat had fallen vacant after death of Midha in August last year. The BJP is hoping to sail through on sympathy wave in favour of its candidate.
After a round of meetings, chaired by senior Congress leader K C Venugopal and attended by top party leaders from Haryana, Rahul Gandhi took a final call on the nominee.
The Congress leaders feel Surjewala is the party's safest and strongest candidate in the region, the sources said. In 2005, he had defeated INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala.
Surjewala, party’s communications in-charge, had reportedly refused to contest but was asked by Gandhi himself to fight the January 28 bypoll. The tenure of the 90-member Haryana Assembly ends on November 2, 2019.
The party leaders felt that a strong candidate should be fielded as the Congress cannot afford to lose an election ahead of state assembly polls, the sources said.
The BJP had swept the recently-held municipal elections in the state.
The Election Commission had on December 31 announced that the bypoll to the Jind Assembly seat would be held on January 28 and the results will be out on January 31.
The filing of nominations began on January 3 and end on January 10. Surjewala is a sitting MLA from Haryana's Kaithal.
The BJP's nominee for the seat is Krishan Middha, the son of late Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Hari Chand Middha. The INLD is yet to announce its candidate.
The Jind assembly seat had fallen vacant after death of Midha in August last year. The BJP is hoping to sail through on sympathy wave in favour of its candidate.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netflix User Has No Chill After Finding Out Ex's Friend Was Using His Account for Two Years
- Bowlers Make Merry in Topsy-turvy Opening Day Between South Africa and Pakistan
- After Hardik Pandya, Ranveer Singh's Remarks on Koffee With Karan Invite Criticism
- Following Protests by Congress Activists, The Accidental Prime Minister Screening Stopped in Ludhiana
- Sonam, Sunita & Rhea Kapoor are Elegance Personified in White-Gold Outfits by Rohit Bal
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results