Congress Fields Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Brother-in-law in Fourth List of Candidates for MP Polls

The Congress party on Wednesday released its fourth list of 29 candidates for the November 28 assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.Among those fielded by the party is the brother-in-law of BJP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Sanjay Singh Masani. He will contest from Waraseoni constituency in Balaghat district of the state.But there will be no direct contest between Shivraj and Sanjay as was being speculated earlier as the CM will contest the polls from Budhni constituency in Sehore district.Sanjay, who is the brother of Shivraj’s wife Sadhna, had joined the Congress on November 3 this year in the presence of Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia.He has repeatedly attacked the CM, once using a cricket analogy to say that 'Dhoni's innings' are over and it's 'Kohli's era.' “Shivraj Singh Chouhan ruled Madhya Pradesh for 13 long years. It is high time he makes way for Kamal Nath."With the latest list, the Congress has so far announced 213 nominees for the total 230 assembly constituencies.The announcement for the remaining 17 candidates is awaited as only two days are left for filing nominations.The Congress has been out of power in Madhya Pradesh since 2003. The incumbent Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government is seeking a fourth straight term.The party had released its third list of 13 candidates on Monday night.Among the 13 candidates, the Congress has fielded former state minister Deepak Saxena, a close confidante of Kamal Nath, from Chhindwara seat.Another prominent nominee is Mahendra Singh Sisodiya, a loyalist of state Congress campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia, who has been re-nominated from Bamori in Guna district.The Congress announced its first list of 155 candidates on November 3 in which it re-nominated 46 lawmakers. A day after, it announced the second list of 16 candidates. In the 230-member house, the Congress has 57 Members of Legislative Assembly.