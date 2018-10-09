Congress Files Another PIL in Hyderabad HC Against Dissolution of Telangana Assembly

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Hyderabad High Court, by another Congress leader, against the dissolution of Telangana Assembly.This PIL comes at a time when the court is already disputing a bunch of petitions against early polls in the state.The latest petition is filed by former minister and senior Telangana Congress leader DK Aruna. She alleged that the decision taken by chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his cabinet without placing it before the House or even taking their opinion or consent as one-sided.The Telangana Assembly was dissolved on September 6, about nine months ahead of the completion of its tenure.“I was an MLA, a member of the House, why was I not given any prior notice before dissolving the Assembly or before their term is terminated. Should I not be put on notice?” DK Aruna told CNN-News18.She further pointed out that it is the Governor’s duty to protect the interest of the House.“The governor should have invoked his discretion, summoned the house and taken the interest of the opposition into consideration,” Aruna said.The court has put the petition for hearing on Wednesday, along with other similar petitions.This move comes close on the heels of the petition filed, last month, by another senior Congress leader, M Shashidhar Reddy, alleging irregularities in electoral rolls. The petitioner claimed bogus voter names and said that about 70 lakh voters were missing from the list.The Election Commission, however, submitted a counter-affidavit in the high court on the same and said that the final list of voters will be published on October 12, hinting that all discrepancies would be rectified by then.Meanwhile, the Election Commission, on Saturday, had also announced the schedule for the assembly elections in Telangana along with four other states.The polling will be held on December 7 and the counting would be on December 11, the EC said.