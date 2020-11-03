Congress Files Complaint Against Guj CM Vijay Rupani's Wife for Alleged Poll Code Violation

The Congress Gujarat unit has filed a complaint with the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) against Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's wife Anjali for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by campaigning on election day in Morbi city.

Congress Election Coordination Committee Chairman Balubhai Patel filed the complaint with CEO Dr S Muralikrishna, alleging that Anjali Rupani who is an outsider in Morbi constituency, stayed in the city and campaigned along with other BJP leaders.

"This is total violation of the MCC and the Election Commission should immediately send her outside Morbi and initiate legal action against her," he demanded.

According to the MCC, in any constituency where election is to be held, no outsiders are allowed 48 hours ahead of the polling date and they should be immediately moved out.

Bypolls to eight Assembly seats in Gujarat were held on Tuesday.