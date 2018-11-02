Congress Finalises 200 Candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls After Hectic Parleys: Sources

The Congress is learnt to have finalised about 200 candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, but did not make any name public on Friday.Sources said the Congress's Central Election Committee (CEC) met under the chairmanship of party president Rahul Gandhi and deliberated upon the names of party candidates.The discussion in the CEC took place after hectic deliberations between the party's leaders from the state and senior central leaders such as Ahmed Patel, Ashok Gehlot and Veerappa Moily.Patel, Gehlot and Moily were asked by Gandhi to sort out differences between various factions of the Madhya Pradesh Congress unit.Earlier in the day, Gandhi also discussed the party's strategy at the party's core group meeting in which former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh were also present.Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, during the meeting, asked everyone to work together in the party's interest, the sources said.According to the sources, during the meeting of the CEC on late Wednesday Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia exchanged heated notes in the presence of party chief Rahul Gandhi. Madhya Pradesh assembly election will be held on November 28.