Congress Says the Reason for PM Modi's Metro Ride Was Not Traffic, He Was 'Forced'

High Fuel prices in Delhi has forced @narendramodi ji to use Delhi Metro? Or one more election jumla? https://t.co/uiDCBqrUd1 — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) September 21, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a ride in the Airport Express Metro on Thursday to avoid creating traffic due to VVIP movement. The Congress, however, has found another reason behind the trip.The Karnataka unit of the party believes that the rising fuel prices has also burnt a hole in the PM's pocket and, hence, he was left with no option but to take the Delhi metro.Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other senior party leaders have been attacking the Modi government over rising petrol and diesel prices. The Opposition and other allies had called Bharat Bandh on September 10, which hit services in various states.The party had also asked PM Modi if the petrol prices would hit the century mark under his government and if the rupee was in hospital."The prime minister during the UPA's tenure had said that the rupee is in hospital. The rupee has touched an all-time low against the US dollar, where is the prime minister now? He is neither tweeting nor giving any speech. Never has the rupee touched such low levels in the history of the country. The country wants to ask him why is he silent? Is the rupee in hospital today?" Congress spokesperson R P N Singh asked.Singh alleged that BJP government has failed on all fronts, including "economy, employment, welfare of the youth, farmers and every section of society".States like Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal had announced tax cut on fuel to reduce the burden on people, but the central government has so far not come out with any respite.PM Modi took the metro from Dhaula Kuan to Dwarka to lay the foundation stone of India International Convention and Expo Centre. Metro officials said the ride was completed in 14 minutes.In the train, people were surprised to see him and the prime minister obliged many passengers as they took selfies with him.”Smiles on the Delhi Metro. People interact with PM @narendramodi during the journey from Dwarka, after he laid the foundation stone of a Convention Centre,” the PMO India tweeted and shared a few pictures.