Congress Fine-tunes Election Manifesto, Likely to Focus on LGBTQ Rights and Sedition Law

The provisions are based on public and closed door consultations, including suggestions from Indians overseas. Citizens were also asked to send suggestions through websites, WhatsApp, email and online petitions.

Zeba Warsi | CNN-News18

Updated:March 14, 2019, 12:04 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi and Sachin Pilot meet residents in Rajasthan's Sagwara. (File photo: Twitter)
New Delhi: From women empowerment to LGBTQ rights and employment guarantee, the Congress party's manifesto is set to feature issues flagged by public on social media and similar platforms.

According to sources, the Rahul Gandhi-led party may promise to do away with draconian laws like sedition and replacement of Transgender Bill in accordance with Supreme Court order. Other issues that the manifesto may include are — a new Personal Data Protection and Privacy law, setting up of gender training and gender sensitivity sessions at all government offices and army posts and a standalone women empowerment and justice department, which will be "wider in scope than Women and Child Development".

Sources further told News18 that Congress will also include employment guarantee scheme for urban youth and provision of benefits for landless farmers.

The inputs are based on public and closed door consultations, including suggestions from Indians overseas. Citizens were also asked to send suggestions through websites, WhatsApp, email and online petitions, sources said.

Further, top Congress sources have told News18 that the party is ensuring speedy response to terror acts and providing martyr status for paramilitary forces who take the maximum and first hit during terror strikes such as Pulwama are some of the points expected to be incorporated in the manifesto.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti


