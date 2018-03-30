Congress Fires 5 Questions at Modi Govt on CBSE Paper Leak, Alleges 'Cover Up'

1/2

The Congress on Friday alleged a “cover up” in the CBSE paper leak case and posed five questions to the Narendra Modi government, demanding the sacking of the Board chairman.Taking to Twitter, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala asked why the practice of drawing up three versions of the question paper done away with. He also questioned the free run to “exam mafia” and the earlier denial of a paper leak by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).The party has demanded the resignations of HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and CBSE chief Anita Karwal over the leak of Class 12 Economics and Class 10 Maths question papers, forcing a re-examination. Students have been also been protesting at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.Congress president Rahul Gandhi, too, had targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying "in everything there is leak, the 'chowkidar' is weak".The BJP rejected Rahul Gandhi's charge, saying the Congress president was referring to the UPA rule. "Rahul Gandhi is remembering his days," Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said at a Cabinet briefing.The Delhi Police, which had registered two cases in connection with the leaks, started questioning the owner of a coaching centre in Rajender Nagar whose name was shared by the CBSE in its complaint and is suspected to be behind the alleged leak. Around 20 others, including students, have also been questioned.The office of the CBSE had received an unaddressed envelope on March 26 containing four sheets of handwritten answers of the Class 12 Economics paper, the Board said in its complaint to the Delhi Police.The Board has said that they received a complaint by fax on March 23 from an "unknown source" that a man running a coaching institute in Rajinder Nagar was involved in paper leakage.Meanwhile, cries of 'we want justice' resonated at Jantar Mantar as students gathered there on Thursday to protest the re-examinations, dates of which will be announced next week.