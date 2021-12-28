Congress Flag Falls from Post as Sonia Gandhi Tries to Unfurl it on 137th Foundation Day | WATCH

The Congress tricolour fell off the flagpole on Tuesday morning as party president Sonia Gandhi tried to unfurl it to mark the party's 137th foundation day at AICC headquarters here.

A video shared on Twitter showed Gandhi pulling the flag to unfurl it as a party member assists her. As hundreds of workers watched, the flag fell into Gandhi’s hands.

Showing presence of mind, Gandhi along with party treasurer Pawan Bansal and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal held the party tricolour in their hand and displayed it briefly.

#WATCH | Congress flag falls off while being hoisted by party's interim president Sonia Gandhi on the party's 137th Foundation Day#Delhi pic.twitter.com/A03JkKS5aC— ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

Party members later replaced the flag pole and the function was repeated after the flag was hoisted again.

Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge were among those present at the party headquarters.

In a video message shared on Twitter, Gandhi asked members to rededicate themselves to the principles of the organisation.

“Today, we rededicate ourselves to the ideals, values & principles of our organisation that has been shaped, guided and inspired by some of the greatest, noblest and most selfless of Indians of the 20th Century,” she said.

