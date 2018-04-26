Congress Focusing on Lollipops, You Focus on Vikas: PM Modi’s Pep Talk to Karnataka BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses BJP workers and candidates in Karnataka via videoconferencing and said development was the party’s only agenda for the Karnataka Assembly polls.Modi accused the state's Congress government of stalling its progress and playing caste politics during elections, an apparent reference to the Siddaramaiah government’s decision to give separate religion status to Lingayats."BJP has a three-pronged agenda for Karnataka — development, fast-paced development, all-round development," he told BJP leaders, office bearers and party workers. "Our agenda is vikas (development), vikas, vikas," he said.Without naming the Lingayats, the Prime Minister accused the Congress government of doing caste politics. "When elections come, they offer lollipops to a caste group so they get busy with it. But the BJP's priority is politics of development," he said.The Siddaramaiah government recently recommended religious minority status for the Lingayat and its sub-group Veershaiva Lingayat community. The move is seen as an attempt to divide the Lingayats, the bedrock of the BJP's voter base in the state. The Congress government in Karnataka, he alleged, was responsible for tardy progress of the state.With pre-poll surveys projecting a hung Assembly, Modi asked the voters to elect a BJP government with absolute majority to give a fillip to development.(With PTI inputs)