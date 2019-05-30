Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Congress Follows in Footsteps of SP, JD(S) After Poll Rout, Bans Spokespersons on TV Debates for a Month

The move follows the grand old party’s dismal showing in the recently concluded general elections, which saw the BJP sweep the country with a majority on its own.

News18.com

Updated:May 30, 2019, 9:48 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Congress Follows in Footsteps of SP, JD(S) After Poll Rout, Bans Spokespersons on TV Debates for a Month
File photo of Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala. (PTI)
Loading...
Days after the Samajwadi Party and the Janata Dal (Secular) banned their spokespersons from appearing on TV debates, the Congress too has decided to follow in their footsteps after a drubbing in the latest Lok Sabha elections.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala took to Twitter on Thursday to say: “@INCIndia has decided to not send spokespersons on television debates for a month. All media channels/editors are requested to not place Congress representatives on their shows.”

The move follows the grand old party’s dismal showing in the recently concluded general elections, which saw the BJP sweep the country with a majority on its own. The Congress is at present in a state of flux, with party chief Rahul Gandhi insistent on resigning from his post even as leaders try to placate him. Several state unit chiefs as well as leaders have also tendered their resignation taking moral responsibility for the performance.

Earlier, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had sacked the party’s panel of leaders who act as its spokespersons on television channels. "The appointment of all party panellists has been cancelled on the directives of national president Akhilesh Yadav,” SP's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said.

Similarly, the JD(S) issued a circular to all leaders, spokespersons and MLAs of the party asking them to not participate in TV debates and give any statements to media.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram