Congress Follows in Footsteps of SP, JD(S) After Poll Rout, Bans Spokespersons on TV Debates for a Month
The move follows the grand old party’s dismal showing in the recently concluded general elections, which saw the BJP sweep the country with a majority on its own.
File photo of Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala. (PTI)
Days after the Samajwadi Party and the Janata Dal (Secular) banned their spokespersons from appearing on TV debates, the Congress too has decided to follow in their footsteps after a drubbing in the latest Lok Sabha elections.
Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala took to Twitter on Thursday to say: “@INCIndia has decided to not send spokespersons on television debates for a month. All media channels/editors are requested to not place Congress representatives on their shows.”
The move follows the grand old party’s dismal showing in the recently concluded general elections, which saw the BJP sweep the country with a majority on its own. The Congress is at present in a state of flux, with party chief Rahul Gandhi insistent on resigning from his post even as leaders try to placate him. Several state unit chiefs as well as leaders have also tendered their resignation taking moral responsibility for the performance.
Earlier, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had sacked the party’s panel of leaders who act as its spokespersons on television channels. "The appointment of all party panellists has been cancelled on the directives of national president Akhilesh Yadav,” SP's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said.
Similarly, the JD(S) issued a circular to all leaders, spokespersons and MLAs of the party asking them to not participate in TV debates and give any statements to media.
