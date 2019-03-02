Congress Fumes as Controversial Banners of Priyanka Show up in Raebareli, Calls BJP 'Misogynist'

Congress workers in Raebareli are fuming over a controversial hoarding of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra put up by BJP supporters. Raebareli is the constituency of UPA chief Sonia Gandhi.The hoardings, which read as ‘Toot Jaega Danka, Fuss Ho Jaengi Priyanka’, show up just a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Amethi, which is 60 kilometres away from Raebareli.As per the name printed at the bottom of the banner, it is the created by Arun Singh, a devout supporter of PM Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.The Congress has asked the district administration to immediately remove the banners and take appropriate action against the people responsible for putting those up.Piyush Mishra, the joint media coordinator of UPCC, flayed the BJP for feeding misogynist thoughts into the people and sought stringent action against those behind “anti-women mentality”. “Right from the top leadership to ground-level workers of the BJP, they all stand exposed by such disgusting acts. They are scared of Priyanka’s entry into politics which is why they have begun resorting to such cheap tactics,” Mishra said.Priyanka embarked on her election campaign with a grand roadshow in Lucknow along with AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.There have been speculations that she might also contest from Congress bastion Raebareli in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.