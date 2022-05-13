Addressing the group of Congress delegates looking to rehaul the party amid internal rebellion and near-constant electoral defeats, party president Sonia Gandhi on Friday made the case for opposition against the ruling BJP, and asked workers to ‘pay its Karz (debt)’ to the party that had ‘given them everything’.

Gandhi said the Congress, which had historically worked for the welfare of India, was currently faced with a series of unusual situations due to the Bharatiya Janata Party and its anti-people policies, and that it was time for the party to make changes within itself to work better.

She slammed the BJP for being “anti-minority, and for the inflation and job scarcity" that has currently gripped the nation, and said the party, RSS, and its affiliates were making life difficult for the majority of people “who wanted to live in peace and amity".

The three-day ‘Chintan Shivar’ brainstorming session ‘ has the agenda for organizational reforms which will be put up, discussed, and later implemented. Addressing the gathering before Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had laid some guidelines for party workers to take care of during the conclave. He asked delegates to only be present at the committee to which they had been assigned, and to leave their mobile phones in lockers that the party had made provisions for.

The Congress General Secretary Ajay Maken had also made the case for changes within the party on Friday, saying, “Our opponents have been faster in adopting new things, so now onwards our party will see the change after the shivir."

The Congress will make an assessment wing comprising leaders which will reward or remove anyone as per the performance. This was one of demands of the dissident group which had been saying that in poll losses nobody is made responsible.

Any office-bearer cannot hold a post for more than five years and the person has to step down. There will be a cooling of three years before a new assignment is given.

The party will make a public insight wing, which will be an in-house survey team and will do day to day surveys to get fresh feedback about the issues and parties.

All committees will have 50 per cent office-bearers, who will be less than 50 years age. The party will make mandal committees on every 20 booths, and each block will be having five to ten mandal committees.

On the ‘one family one ticket’ demand, only those who have worked for five years in the party will be given priority. However, the Congress will not discuss the issue of party presidentship as the process is on for the elections.

These groups will conclude their discussion in two days and produce a draft resolution to be adopted by the CWC. Sonia Gandhi will speak on Sunday, the concluding day and Rahul will be second last speaker.

The Congress has said that Udaipur will be a new milestone of “hope, aspiration and change as India is enduring a painful and vicious assault on its democracy, economy and societal harmony".

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.