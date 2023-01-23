Congress Gears up to Protest Against Alleged Corruption by BJP in Over 300 Locations in Bengaluru Today

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is gearing up to hold a protest against the BJP in over 300 locations in Bengaluru today.

The protest targetting the CM Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government in the state for corruption and other scams will be held in the presence of top party leaders.

Addressing a press conference at KPCC Office on Sunday, Congress MLA NA Harris said that senior party leaders including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, State Congress president DK Shivakumar and Congress MLAs would hold the protest at Trinity Circle on January 23.

“The state government is not ready to respond to the corruption charges. We have now decided to launch a protest and fight against it. Tomorrow our protest will be held at more than 300 locations in Bengaluru," MLA NA Harris was quoted telling ANI.

As per reports, party workers and leaders will protest at 300 places including 200 traffic signals, 51 metro stations, 26 flyovers, and other important places today. Through the protest, the opposition party aims to highlight and bring people’s attention to the BJP government’s alleged corruption and scams in the state.

This comes a few days later after Congress alleged that the BJP charges a 40 percent commission from the government contractors. The party also alleged that the state government is involved in the corruption of Police, engineers, teachers, and many other recruitments.

