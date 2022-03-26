CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2022#Movies#UkraineWar#ICCWomen'sWorldCup#RRR
Home » News » Politics » Congress General Secretaries, State In-charges Meet in Delhi to Discuss Membership Drives, Organisational Polls
1-MIN READ

Congress General Secretaries, State In-charges Meet in Delhi to Discuss Membership Drives, Organisational Polls

Among prominent leaders of the party who attended the meeting were Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Oomen Chandy. (Image: PTI)

Among prominent leaders of the party who attended the meeting were Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Oomen Chandy. (Image: PTI)

The meeting comes in the wake of the party's humiliating defeat in the recent Assembly elections held in five states

Congress general secretaries and party in-charges of various states met on Saturday to discuss the party’s membership drive and the current political situation. Congress general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal chaired the meeting at the party headquarters here and discussed the progress of the ongoing membership drive and future agitational programmes.

Among prominent leaders of the party who attended the meeting were Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Oomen Chandy, Mukul Wasnik, Tariq Anwar, Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken and treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal. The meeting comes in the wake of the party’s humiliating defeat in the recent Assembly elections held in five states.

The agenda for the meeting was the party’s special membership drive and organisational elections, besides planning of agitational programmes.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:March 26, 2022, 15:15 IST