Congress Gets Fresh Ammo as Report Says France Waived Off $162 Million in Taxes for Anil Ambani's Firm

French newspaper Le Monde on Saturday reported that the country waived off taxes worth 143.7 million euros or $162.6 million in favour of businessman Anil Ambani's France-based telecom company called ‘Reliance Atlantic Flag France’.Anil Ambani's tax debt, the result of disputed tax litigation, was cleared a few months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Rafale deal with France, the newspaper reported.Reliance Communication has, however, said that the tax demands of the French tax authorities were "unsustainable and illegal". It also said that a settlement with the French authorities was reached as per the country's laws.Referring to the findings of the news report as a clear indication that there were “layers of corruption” in the Rafale deal negotiated by PM Modi, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala called Anil Ambani’s company a “zero sum choice” which benefited and flourished as a result of “Modi kripa”.Turning the BJP’s campaign slogan into a jibe, Surjewala also said corruption in the multi-crore deal was made possible due to Modi’s patronage. “Modi hai to mumkin hai,” he said.Anil Ambani's company was reportedly investigated by the French tax authorities and found liable to pay 60 million euros in taxes for the period 2007 to 2010. Reliance Atlantic Flag France had offered to pay 7.6 million euros as taxes but the French authorities refused and conducted another investigation, the report said.In April 2015, PM Narendra Modi announced the Rafale deal with France-based Dassault. By the time the prime minister announced India's deal to buy 36 Rafale combat aircraft, the total amount owed by Reliance to the French state in taxes was at least 151 million euros, the report said.However, just six months after PM Modi's Rafale announcement, the French tax authorities reportedly settled Anil Ambani's 143.7 million euros tax dispute litigation and accepted 7.3 million euros from Reliance as a settlement, instead of the original tax debt of 151 million euros.Terming the tax demands as "completely unsustainable and illegal", Reliance Flag denied "any favouritism or gain from the settlement". It also said that the tax disputes were settled "as per legal framework in France available to all companies operating in France"."During the period under consideration by the French tax authorities - 2008 to 2012 i.e. nearly 10 years ago, Reliance Atlantic Flag France had an operating loss of Rs 20 crore [i.e. 2.7 million euros]. The French tax authorities had raised a tax demand of over Rs 1,100 crore for the same period. As per the French tax settlement process and law, a mutual settlement agreement was signed to pay Rs 56 crore as a final settlement," it said.