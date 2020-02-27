Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Congress Govt in Punjab Suffering from 'Karo Na' Virus: Opposition

The Congress leader's comment comes after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said the distribution of free smartphones was delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

PTI

Updated:February 27, 2020, 3:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Congress Govt in Punjab Suffering from 'Karo Na' Virus: Opposition
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (Photo: CNN-News18)

Chandigarh: The Opposition in Punjab Assembly held a protest outside the House against the Congress-led government on Thursday, alleging that the current dispensation was suffering from the "Karo na (don't do) virus".

"Employees have not been given anything in the last three years. Be it pending dearness allowance and arrears," Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parambans Singh Romana said outside the Assembly.

"The state government is suffering from 'Karo na' (don't do) virus. It has done nothing in the last three years on any front," he said, in an apparent pun on the word 'coronavirus'.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said the distribution of free smartphones was delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The members of the Aam Aadmi Party also took up the issue of the alleged failure of the government in keeping their promises. They put on masks as a sign of protest.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram