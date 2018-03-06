English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Govt Trying to Pin Gauri Lankesh Murder on Hindu Youth, Says BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje
At BJP’s Jan Suraksha Yatra, Shobha Karandlaje questions the timing of a Hindu youth’s arrest, months before Karnataka Assembly elections.
File photo of BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje.
Bengaluru: BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje on Monday alleged that the Siddaramaiah government is out to “pin” the murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh on a Hindu youth.
The lawmaker made the allegations two days after a Special Investigation Team probing the case took a man named T Naveen Kumar alias Hotte Manja into custody for questioning.
Speaking at a pre-election Jan Suraksha Yatra being taken out by the BJP in coastal Karnataka, Karandlaje said, “You (Siddaramaiah government) have not been able to catch the killers of Dr Kalburgi till now. In the Gauri Lankesh murder case, you are trying to pin the blame on a Hindu youth. You are trying to tie him down with this conspiracy theory. On what basis? There has been no progress since the day you released the sketches of the killers. But now when elections are around the corner, you suddenly have targeted a Hindu man and blamed him for the murder. This is your government’s conspiracy.”
“This is why we are taking out these rallies. Today, if a Hindu youth leaves his home, his mother is not sure whether he will return home safe. We are working under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and (BJP state president) BS Yeddyurappa to bring back the sense of safety among Hindus. It is the responsibility of the BJP to assure Hindus that they are safe,” Karandlaje said.
The Jan Suraksha Yatra has till now focussed on alleged killing of Hindus in communal attacks. The yatra will end on Tuesday with a rally to be addressed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The Siddaramaiah government has denied the alleged attacks, saying that the numbers have been “exaggerated” by the BJP. It has said that culprits in such cases have turned out to be “members of the victim’s family and even members of the Sangh Parivar”. indiaivideosmoviesivideosindiaivideos
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
